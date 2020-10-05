Michigan man charged in killing, mutilation is fit for trial

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man charged with killing and mutilating a man he met through the dating app Grindr has been deemed mentally fit to stand trial.

A Shiawassee County judge ruled Mark Latunski was fit Monday. That’s according to Doug Corwin, Latunski’s public defender.

WILX-TV reports the 51-year-old Latunski has been treated in an Ypsilanti psychiatric hospital for several months.

He was charged with murder and mutilation of a body in connection with the Dec. 28, 2019, death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.

Bacon’s body was found that day hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s home. Police said Latunski admitted to killing Bacon and eating parts of his body.

