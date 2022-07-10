DETROIT (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been charged with buying a firearm that police say a 19-year-old later used to fatally shoot a Detroit police officer.

U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said Sunday the Detroit man is charged with making a false statement in the acquisition of the firearm. He appeared in federal court and is being held until a detention hearing on Tuesday.

Detroit Police Chief James White says Officer Loren Courts died after the 40-year-old and his partner were “ambushed” on Wednesday night as they responded to a report of a man firing a weapon.

Another officer fatally shot the alleged gunman, who was identified by police as Ehmani Davis.

It was unclear Sunday if the man charged with giving Davis the gun has a defense attorney to comment on his behalf.