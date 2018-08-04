Michigan

Man charged in officer's slaying still incompetent for trial

DETROIT (AP) — A recent psychological examination has determined a Detroit man accused of killing a university police officer in 2016 and shooting two Detroit officers in 2017 remains incompetent to stand trial.

The results of the examination from a doctor at a state psychiatric facility were discussed Friday at a review hearing for 62-year-old Raymond Durham.

Defense lawyer Gabi Silver says Durham "doesn't understand what's going on." She doesn't know whether he'll ever be found competent.

The Detroit News reports Wayne County prosecutors on Friday dropped assault with intent to commit murder charges that he faced in the shooting of two Detroit officers in March 2017. Charges could be reissued if he's found competent later.

Durham is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Wayne State University Sgt. Collin Rose.
 

