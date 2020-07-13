Man charged in Newaygo County fatal hit-and-run

A photo of a deadly crash in Newaygo County on July 11. 2020.

CROTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in a hit-and-run car crash that killed two people in Newaygo County, troopers say.

The crash happened on Saturday in Croton Township near East 56th Street and Newcosta Avenue, near Howard City.

The Michigan State Police say a car was passing another car on 56th Street and went into incoming traffic. The passing car hit a motorcycle head-on, killing the two people riding on it.

Troopers have identified the victims as Newaygo residents Roger Devries, 63, and Melanie Devries, 61.

The car that hit the motorcycle left the scene of the crash. The suspect, Jason William Wardell, 42, of Muskegon, was found along with his car around midnight on Monday.

Wardell was arraigned on two counts of failure to stop at the scene of a crash when at fault resulting death, two counts of operating with a suspended license causing death and fourth offense habitual offender.

The suspect is being held at the Newaygo County Jail. Bond has been set at $250,000.