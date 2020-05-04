Lansing man charged in murder of man from Muskegon

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a Lansing man has been charged in the murder of a Muskegon man Monday afternoon.

Officers in Lansing responded to the scene of the murder on the 2300 block of E. Jolly Road near North Aurelius Road around 11:35 a.m on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 41-year-old man, who has been identified as Donta Shamar Johnson, dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say 25-year-old Damien Levar Williamson Jr., of Lansing, was charged with open murder and felony firearm. Bond was not set for the suspect.

The Lansing Police Department’s homicide investigation was submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutors Office for a review of criminal charges.

Williamson Jr. has a probable cause conference set for May 15 and a preliminary exam set for May 21.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Detective Sgt. Shawn McNamaraat at 517.483.6840 or the Lansing Police Department at 517.483.4600. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 517.483.7876 or message LPD’s Facebook page or mobile app.