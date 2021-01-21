Man charged in hitting MSP patrol vehicle, fleeing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been formally charged after he allegedly rammed into a Michigan State Police patrol vehicle and fled from troopers several times.

Jonah Reed Vaughn, 36, was arraigned Thursday. He was charged with one count of assaulting and resisting causing injuring to a police officer, one count of fleeing and eluding third degree and one could of unlawful driving away of an automobile.

The incident happened Jan. 13 in McBain when troopers stopped a Dodge pickup truck while looking for a Wisconsin man wanted in an unauthorized driving away of an automobile complaint.

When they stopped the pickup truck, two men were inside.

The driver was asked to get out of the car and speak to investigators. While troopers tried identifying the passenger, he refused to provide his identification. Troopers then asked the passenger to take the keys out of the ignition, but he got on the driver’s side and took off from the scene.

A Michigan State Police patrol vehicle that was hit by a suspect on Jan. 13, 2021. (Courtesy: MSP)

While MSP pursued the suspect, he hit the patrol vehicle twice, disabling it the second time. The suspect then took off again.

The pickup truck was later found abandoned in Marion.

One trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

On the morning of Jan. 15, troopers found Vaughn near a home in Marion. They say the suspect was on a UTV and fled from them. The vehicle ended up getting stuck. Vaugh then took off on foot and ignored orders to stop.

An MSP K-9 was deployed and found the suspect, who started hitting the dog and continued to ignore orders to stop resisting. Troopers then shocked the suspect with a Taser stun gun. He was handcuffed, arrested and taken to the Missaukee County Jail.

Vaughn’s bond is set at $250,000. He’s scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 8.