Man charged in deadly Mason County crash

FREE SOIL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in a fatal car crash that happened in Free Soil Township last December.

Nicholas Kawula, 33, of Whitehall has been charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, which is a 15-year felony.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says that Nicholas Kawula turned himself in on the charge.

The crash happened Dec. 14, 2019 around 4:30 a.m. on US-31, north of Freeman Road. Authorities say Kawula crossed the center line and hit another car head-on. The driver of the other car was later identified as 40-year-old Christopher Kapala who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kawala was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators discovered that Kawula was driving home from a Christmas party that was in Traverse City where he was drinking alcohol. Samples of blood taken after the crash show that Kawula’s blood alcohol content was over the .08 legal limit.

The investigation also found that both cars were driving at the 55 mph speed limit and did not use brakes before the impact.

In addition to the felony charge, Kawula faces up to $10,000 in fines.