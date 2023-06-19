GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged for shooting and killing a woman in her backyard in Berrien County Sunday.

David Mabry, 60, of Stevensville, was arraigned Monday on open murder and weapons charges. He did not post bond so was lodged at the Berrien County Jail, according to Michigan State Police.

The charges come from the day before, when MSP said Mabry stopped by the Baroda Township home of a 57-year-old and her husband, who were sitting on the porch. Troopers say he pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot the woman, killing her. He fled the scene but after a brief search, troopers were able to find and arrest Mabry.

The Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the case.