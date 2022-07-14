BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife and three children before turning the gun on himself has been charged after a month in the hospital.

On Charles Robert Gillard Sr., was charged with 15 counts: Four counts of open murder, five counts of committing a felony with a firearm, three counts of child abuse in the first degree, two counts of child abuse in the first degree committed in front of another child and discharging a firearm in a building causing death.

Each of those charges carry a life sentence, except for the felony firearm charges, which each carry two-year sentences.

The charges stem from May 27, when Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on 180th Avenue near Johnson Road in Austin Township for reports of shots fired. They found 6-year-old Katelynn Gillard, 4-year-old Ronald Gillard, 3-year-old Joshua Gillard and their mother, 40-year-old Dawn Gillard, dead at the scene.

They also found 51-year-old Charles Gillard with a gunshot wound to the head. The sheriff’s office confirmed that he was the father of the three children and the husband of Dawn Gillard. He was taken to the hospital and transferred to several others for treatment.

Gillard recovered at University of Michigan in Ann Arbor for nearly a month before he was officially released and then arrested on June 28, according to deputies. He was lodged in the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office Jail and is being held without bond.