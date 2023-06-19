GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with fatally shooting a woman in her backyard in Berrien County Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, 60-year-old David Mabry of Stevensville was charged with open murder and a weapons offense.

The Michigan State Police said he was unable to post bond and is being held in the Berrien County Jail.

The charges stem from a Sunday afternoon shooting in Baroda Township.

Just after 2 p.m., a 57-year-old woman was sitting on her backyard patio with her husband at a home Russell Road between Holden Road and Cleveland Avenue in Baroda Township when a person the couple knew stopped by.

Mabry allegedly pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot the woman “without any visible provocation,” said MSP. The woman’s husband fought with Mabry and eventually got the gun away from him before he drove off.

He was later found by officers and arrested.