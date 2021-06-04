Man arrested for homicide near Benton Harbor

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide near Benton Harbor.

James Parker-Hersey was arrested on murder, armed robbery and felony firearm charges Thursday, according to a Friday news release from the Benton Township Police Department.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Briarwood Apartments, the release said.

No additional details surrounding the case were released, but police said they are searching for additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 269.925.1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.