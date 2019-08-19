Man arrested for threats online towards Ferris State, others

REED CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is being held on a $1 million bond for allegedly posting threatening videos online towards multiple organizations, including Ferris State University.

The Michigan State Police said authorities became aware around 3 a.m. Sunday of a person posting multiple videos expressing potentially threatening feelings towards FSU, area hospitals, Veterans’ Affairs Office and both military and police personnel.

The suspect was quickly identified as a 33-year-old Reed City man and arrested at his home Sunday evening, according to a state police news release.

The man is being held at the Osceola County Jail on a $1 million bond. He faces charges including posting terroristic threats, use of computer to commit a felony and illegal use of a telecommunication device, the release said.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released pending arraignment.

MSP said there was never a physical threat to people at the organizations.

State police also reminded people if you see or hear anything you feel may be a threat to the public, call law enforcement.

