BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was on parole led troopers on a chase before eventually being arrested and found with drugs in his vehicle in Berrien County.

On March 2, detectives with the Southwest Enforcement Team tried to pull a vehicle over on Pipestone Road in Benton Township but it did not stop. Troopers chased the vehicle until they determined that conditions were not safe.

They later found the abandoned vehicle near Marion and Parker avenues in Benton Harbor. SWET detectives established a perimeter and eventually found the suspect running on foot. They chased and arrested him.

When SWET detectives searched the vehicle, they found “a large quantity” of fentanyl and methamphetamine that was “packaged for distribution,” and “other evidence of narcotic trafficking,” according to a release.

SWET released photos of the drugs and other items that were recovered, including firearms.

The suspect was described as a 22-year-old Benton Harbor man who was on parole. He was lodged at the Berrien County jail on charges of parole violations, 3rd degree fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine. His name will not be released until he is officially charged, police said.

SWET is made up of deputies and police of neighboring agencies as well as state police troopers.