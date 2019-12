BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection to a 2018 armed robbery in Mecosta County.

The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety said James Joshua-Ray Baldridge was arrested in the Grand Rapids area and taken to the Mecosta County Jail Monday. He was arrested in connection to a June 2018 armed robbery in Big Rapids.

On Monday, Baldridge was arraigned on armed robbery charges. He is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to a BRDPS news release.