Man arrested after Dowagiac hit-and-run crash

The scene of a crash in Dowagiac on Aug. 10, 2021. (Courtesy: The Dowagiac Police Department)

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hurt after a hit-and-run crash in Dowagiac Tuesday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on W. High Street near S. Lowe Street.

Investigators said two vehicles were driving east on W. High Street. One of them was driving at a high rate of speed and hit the other while trying to pass. The car that was hit flipped onto its side and crashed into the base of a utility pole.

The Dowagiac Police Department said two people were inside that car and had to be pulled out by the fire department.

The driver, a 74-year-old of Dowagiac, was taken to a South Bend, Indiana hospital and was released with minor injuries. The passenger, a 59-year-old of Dowagiac, declined treatment at the scene.

Officers were told the driver of the second car left the scene but was found a few blocks away, where he was taken into custody. A 37-year-old man from Decatur was arrested for leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, reckless driving and driving with a revoked license.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and was medically cleared. He is being held at the Cass County Jail. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

It’s unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dowagiac Police Department at 269.782.9743 or the Cass County’s tipline at 800.462.9328.