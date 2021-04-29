Man and dog shot and killed by Hillsdale County sheriff’s deputy

READING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — A man was shot and killed a sheriff’s deputy southwest of the city of Hillsdale on Wednesday night, police say.

According to Michigan State Police, the Hillsdale County deputy went to a home on South Edon Road north of Lilac Road south of the village of Reading around 7:45 p.m. on a complaint about a loose dog.

MSP says the dog immediately attacked the deputy, so the deputy shot and killed it.

At that point, MSP says, the dog’s owner came at the deputy with a knife. The deputy shot him and he died at the scene. He was identified by MSP as Oscar Herrera, 32.

The deputy, a seven-year veteran of the force whose name was not released Thursday, was bitten by the dog and was treated at an area hospital.

MSP detectives are conducting an investigation of the shooting and the deputy was put on administrative leave until that investigation is complete. Once complete, they will turn it over to the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office for review. All of that is standard procedure.