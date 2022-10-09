A house fire in the 67000 block of Valley Road in Porter Township. (Courtesy Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured in a house fire near Mottville on Sunday, authorities say.

It happened around 9 a.m. in the 67000 block of Valley Road near US-12 in Porter Township. A fire started in a home, which caused an explosion, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the homeowner, a 53-year-old man, was found outside of the home and was injured.

Citizens nearby gave him aid until first responders arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was airlifted to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Authorities do not believe foul play was involved.