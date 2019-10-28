Man airlifted to hospital after Mason Co. crash

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was flown to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Mason County Sunday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on southbound US-31 near the Pere Marquette Highway overpass in Summit Township, north of the Mason/Oceana county line.

A 41-year-old Baldwin man was heading southbound on US-31 when he lost control, stuck the median and rolled over. He was thrown from the vehicle, according to a Mason County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The driver was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington then flown via Aero Med to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.