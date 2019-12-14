Man accused of spraying near deer blind charged

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Newaygo County Prosecutor’s Office has issued charges for a man accused of spraying his brother’s deer blind with anti-deer spray.

The prosecutor’s office says the man, whose name has not been released, will be charged with two misdemeanors of interfering with another hunt and other violations. The man has not been arraigned as of Friday.

Prosecutors say the alleged events happened in November in Troy Township.

The Department of Natural Resources says they were given SD cards from trail cameras captaining one brother spraying an unknown substance on the other brother’s ladder stands.

When the DNR confronted the suspected brother, he allegedly admitted that he sprayed liquid fence, which is an animal repellent, on the stands to denture deer.

Officials say the suspected brother apologized and said he let his emotions get the best of him.

When he was asked why it happened, he allegedly said the stands he sprayed were on public property, next to private property where he hunted. He added that his brother was hunting deer before they could get to him.

News 8 previously learned the private land was given to both brothers after their father passed away. The suspected brother said he was upset because he was harassed by his brother whenever he tried to hunt there.