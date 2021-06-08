Man accused of killing Mt. Pleasant-area child in custody

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl near Mt. Pleasant Sunday is now in custody, according to dispatchers.

Isabella County Central Dispatch confirmed to News 8 that Isaiah “Zeke” Gary Gardenhire, 40, is in police custody Tuesday morning but was unable to release any additional information surrounding the arrest.

Authorities have been looking for Gardenhire since Sunday, saying he stabbed and killed a 13-year-old girl around 3:15 a.m. at a home on South Isabella Road in Union Township near Mt. Pleasant. He’s also accused of sexually assaulting an adult woman at the same house.

He’s expected to face charges of open murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a weapon, Michigan State Police said Monday.

Court records show Gardenhire is currently facing charges for second-degree CSC with a victim under the age of 13 out of Mason County. It is alleged to have happened in 2015. Gardenhire was supposed to be back in court in that case Wednesday. That case is not believed to be connected to the Sunday crimes.