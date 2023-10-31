LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a two-month extension, the man accused of murdering a 2-year-old from Lansing appeared in court Tuesday.

During the hearing, Rashad Trice waived his right to a preliminary examination and was bound over to the court to face 20 charges, including seven potential life sentences. Court officials say they gave the defense team extra time because of the number of charges and evidence involved in this case.

Police say Trice sexually assaulted and stabbed his former girlfriend before kidnapping her daughter and taking off in the girlfriend’s car.

That kicked off a statewide car chase that ended after Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores. Police later found Wynter Cole-Smith, 2, dead in a Detroit alley after a three-day search involving multiple agencies.

Trice will stand trial in Lansing at the 30th Circuit Court after the attorney general’s office consolidated charges from three different jurisdictions — Ingham County, Macomb County and Wayne County — into one state case. Trice also faces federal charges, and federal prosecutors say they will not be seeking the death penalty.

Here are the state charges Trice will face, according to the AG’s office:

One count of first-degree premeditated murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole

One count of felony murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole

One count of assault with intent to murder, a life-sentence felony

Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a life-sentence felony that would mandate lifetime sex offender registration and electronic monitoring

Two counts of kidnapping, a life-sentence felony

One count of first-degree home invasion, a 20-year felony

One count of disarming a peace officer, a 10-year felony

One count of second-degree fleeing and eluding, a 10-year felony

One count of receiving and concealing stolen property valued between $1,000 and $2,000, a five-year felony

One count of receiving and concealing stolen property, motor vehicle, a five-year felony

One count of unlawfully driving away an automobile, a five-year felony

One count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony

One count of resisting and obstructing causing injury, a four-year felony

Three counts of resisting and obstructing, a two-year felony

One count of domestic violence – second offense, a one-year misdemeanor

One count of stalking, a one-year misdemeanor

The AG’s office said Trice is being held at the Newaygo County jail.