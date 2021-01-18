Man accused of hitting MSP patrol car arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man troopers were looking for after they said he hit a patrol vehicle twice in Missaukee County has been arrested, they said.

The incident happened Jan. 13 around 11:20 a.m. in McBain.

Jonah Vaughn, 36, was arrested in the incident Friday morning while leaving a home in the Marion area.

The Michigan State Police said they stopped a Dodge pickup truck while looking for a Wisconsin man wanted in an unauthorized driving away of an automobile complaint.

When they stopped the pickup truck, two men were inside, they said.

The driver was asked to get out of the car and speak to investigators. While troopers tried identifying the passenger, who’s been identified as Vaughn, he refused to provide his identification. Troopers then asked the passenger to take the keys out of the ignition, but he got on the driver’s side and took off from the scene.

While MSP pursued the suspect, he hit the patrol vehicle twice, disabling it the second time. The suspect then took off again.

A Michigan State Police patrol vehicle that was hit by a suspect on Jan. 13, 2021. (Courtesy: MSP)

The pickup truck was later found abandoned in Marion.

One trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper has since been released.

Information on a formal arraignment was not available Monday.