Man accused of breaking into camper given probation

A booking photo of Robert Christopher Williams. (Courtesy of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office)

HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of breaking into a camper and assaulting a Byron Center couple has been sentenced to a year of probation.

Earlier this month, Robert Christopher Williams pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering. A count of felony home invasion and a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery were dismissed.

The incident happened at 3 a.m. Oct. 19 at Ludington State Park in Hamlin Township.

Investigators say Williams broke into an occupied camper while intoxicated and assaulted the owner.

The couple reportedly did not know the suspect. No injuries were reported during the assault, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.