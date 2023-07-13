LANSING Mich. (WLNS) — The man accused of assaulting a Lansing woman and then kidnapping and killing her 2-year-old daughter appeared in a Lansing courtroom via video feed Thursday morning.

Rashad Trice, 26, of Detroit, was seen sitting quietly on the live video feed from the Newaygo County Jail, where he was being held, for his probable cause conference.

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane’s office has charged Trice with assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a count of first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence – second offense, car theft and felonious assault.

Thursday morning’s court appearance was procedural. The judge and lawyers agreed on holding another probable cause conference next week, July 20, when a preliminary exam date will be set. Both sides agreed it’s best to wait and see what the Michigan Attorney General’s Office does next with its case against Trice, especially given the large amount of evidence.

Police say Trice attacked his ex-girlfriend in her Lansing home on July 2. She stabbed him in self-defense and managed to get away. Trice then took off with 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, police say, prompting an Amber Alert. He was arrested the next day after a police chase and crash. Wynter’s body was found days later in Detroit. Investigators say she was strangled.

Trice also faces federal charges of kidnapping a minor and kidnapping result in death. If convicted of the latter, Trice faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison. Federal prosecutors could also choose to pursue the death penalty.

—News 8’s Rachel Van Gilder contributed to this report.