Man, 85, fatally stabbed in Adrian Michigan Meijer store

ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) — An 85-year-old man has been stabbed to death inside a southern Michigan Meijer store.

The Daily Telegram of Adrian reports that the man was stabbed multiple times in the head and neck Wednesday afternoon and died at the scene.

Adrian Police Chief Vincent Emrick said a woman armed with a handgun ordered the suspect, a 29-year-old Adrian man, to the floor and held him until officers arrived. Emrick said the woman has a concealed pistol license.

The stabbing occurred near the automotive and sporting good sections in the retail store. A knife believed used in the stabbing was found on a store shelf.

No motive has been established and an investigation is ongoing.