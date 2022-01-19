Man, 79, dead in house fire south of Niles

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was found dead in a house fire south of Niles Tuesday.

Around 1:15 p.m., a road department staffer who was working nearby spotted smoke coming from the house on S. Third Street south of Ontario Road in Niles Township, not far from the state line. He knocked on the door but no one answered and he couldn’t get in.

When firefighters arrived, they forced their way in. They found a 79-year-old man dead in the living room. His name was not released Wednesday morning, but firefighters said he was the homeowner.

The cause of the fire was not known Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police were called in to investigate.