Man, 71, dies after fire engulfs residence in mid-Michigan

CHESANING, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 71-year-old man died early Sunday after a fire swept a mid-Michigan home.

State troopers who were called to the home about 3:15 a.m. Sunday after a caller reported to Saginaw County dispatch that a house was on fire in the village of Chesaning.

Michigan State Police say troopers arrived to find the residence fully engulfed in flames before fire crews arrived. Police say responders later found the man dead in the debris of the home.

MLive.com reports that the man’s name was being withheld pending notification of his relatives.