Malnourished dog believed to be abandoned; Authorities seek owner

A photo of a dog found on Holt Highway in the Lansing area on Nov. 28, 2019. (Courtesy: Eaton County Sheriff’s office on Facebook)

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the owner of a dog who was found abandoned and malnourished in the Lansing area.

The female dog, who appears to be some type of Mastiff, was found on Nov. 28 on Holt Highway in Windsor Township southeast of Lansing, according to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Authorities found a similar female dog nearby, but that dog had been hit by a car and killed.

The rescued dog, who has distinct white markings on her paws, did not have a chip or collar when she was found. The sheriff’s office believes the dogs were dumped in the area and aren’t local.

Anyone who recognizes the dog, or may know who her owner is, should contact Eaton County Animal Control at 517.543.5755.