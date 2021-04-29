Make-A-Wish Michigan celebrates World Wish Day

GRAND RAPIDS, (WOOD) — Thursday marks World Wish Day, a day to celebrate the mission of the Make-A-Wish organization which grants wishes to children with critical illnesses.

To celebrate, the Make-A-Wish Michigan chapter is hosting a discussion panel on the power a wish has for a child battling a critical illness.

“Hope is absolutely essential. Sometimes no matter how promising our therapy, how innovative the treatments, how much promise for cure there might be for a child so much is taken away from that child and family,” said Dr. James Fahner with Spectrum Health.

Fahner will moderate the discussion and also sits on the board of the Make-A-Wish Michigan. On the panel will be physicians from around the country who have been leaders in mission of Make-A-Wish.

“Hope unfortunately is sometimes in short supply, so to be able to pull out the prescription pad and say here is something truly hopefully for that family to be looking,” said Fahner.

Research shows a wish for a child gives not only hope but also some health benefits.

Children who received a wish experience came back with a restoration and renewal that allowed them to have fewer hospital stays, fewer visits to the emergency department and less medical expenses than children that did not receive that wish experience,” Fahner said.

The discussion will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29. You can preregister online.

The panel will include the following: