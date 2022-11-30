GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This holiday season, Michigan Veteran Homes is encouraging people to write letters and cards to veterans across the state.

The ‘Make a Veteran Smile Campaign’ aims to brighten up the holidays for veterans. MVH suggests including a personal note in each card and using large writing and dark ink. The goal is to share appreciation and support for veterans around the holidays.

“These cards make a real difference in the lives of veterans who have fought and sacrificed for our freedom,” said Tiffany Carr, community engagement coordinator for MVH, a branch of the Michigan Department of Military and Veteran Affairs. “For some of our members who do not have close friends or family, this might be the only message they receive around the holidays.”

MVH asks that if you send many letters in a package or you drop them off, that you do not seal envelopes. Unsealed envelopes help volunteer teams get sort the cards and letters more quickly. Large format cards or banners will be accepted. The organization suggested using standard paper food tray liners for coloring or messages, which can be a great alternative to cards and letters.

Letters and cards can be dropped off or sent to three locations:

Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township at 47901 Sugarbush Rd., Chesterfield Township, MI 48047.

at 47901 Sugarbush Rd., Chesterfield Township, MI 48047. Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids at 2950 Monroe Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505.

at 2950 Monroe Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505. Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti at 425 Fisher St., Marquette, MI 49855.

For more information or do make a donation, contact Ryan Engle, director of development and strategic engagement for MVH at engler3@michigan.gov.