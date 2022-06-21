FILE – A man with a telescope looking at the stars. (Getty)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Keweenaw Dark Sky Park in the U.P. has been added to an International Dark-Sky Association program.

The Copper Harbor-area park is the third certified Dark Sky Park in Michigan, the association said in a Tuesday release. The other two are Dr. T.K. Lawless Park in Cass County and Headlands Park in Emmet County.

“Keweenaw Dark Sky Park offers a unique experience to stargazing in the Midwestern United States,” Ashley Wilson, IDA’s director of conservation, said in a release. “The historic wilderness lodge allows visitors to view the magnificence of the night sky in a window of the pristine boreal landscape while also having the opportunity to further engage with the nocturnal environment with astrophotography and lighting management workshops.”

The Dark Sky Park’s headquarters is at the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge, a resort surrounded by the wilderness and Lake Superior.

There are more than 195 places that are part of the International Dark Sky Places Program. More information can be found at darksky.org.