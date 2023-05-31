MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Day two of the Mackinac Policy Conference saw more new ideas that aimed to generate a more prosperous future for Michigan.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson started the day by discussing a plan to restore driver’s licenses for people who have lost the right to drive, putting them back on the road. Supporters say mobility helps people find employment.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a “Make it in Michigan” plan, which her office called “a new economic strategy to keep winning projects and invest in Michigan.”

All in all, the conversation on the island was relatively optimistic. While concerns about the overall economy and interest rates remained, much of the talk this week has focused on attracting more business to the state while also trying to attract and retain skilled workers to fill the new jobs that will be created.

The conference’s theme, “the power of &,” has been part of nearly every presentation.

Lawmakers in Lansing are currently dealing with one major issue that could impact the business leaders meeting here: the state budget.

Different people had very different takes on the big spending bill.

In Whitmer’s assessment, talks need to happen, but the budget will get done.

But Senate Republican Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt viewed the negotiations much differently. He said he is still waiting for majority Democrats to include Republicans in the talks.

The budget is supposed to be on Whitmer’s desk by July 1, giving the executive and legislative branches about a month to come to an agreement.