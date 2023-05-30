MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Detroit Regional Chamber’s annual Mackinac Policy Conference kicked off Tuesday.

The conference, which runs through Friday, will focus on “the power of &,” as the chamber challenges business leaders to abandon either-or decisions and instead think about “and.”

According to the Detroit Regional Chamber, any number of issues would benefit from bringing opposing sides together rather than choosing one or the other.

The conference will work to create dialogue by bringing both sides together in three major areas: “individual freedom and collective action,” “sustainability and economic growth” and “investing in the future and financial responsibility.”

Along with business leaders and executives, Michigan elected officials will attend the conference — just as they begin the final weeks of discussions surrounding next year’s budget.

News 8 Political Reporter Rick Albin will be there, covering the conference and talking to those who will decide how to spend billions of Michigan dollars in the coming year.