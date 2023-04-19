GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As we get closer to the summer months, one of Michigan’s most popular vacation spots is getting ready for a busy season.

Steph Castelein with the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau said there are already signs of the summer season on the island, as horses can now be spotted out and about.

On April 21, the ferries will start running again along with other businesses and tourist attractions.

Many businesses have made renovations during winter months. Among them is Mission Point Resort, which has redone its entire lobby along with some features.

Castelein recommends people planning on coming to Mackinac Island make their reservations ahead of time. For more information, visit Mackinac Island’s website.