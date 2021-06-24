Mackinac Bridge Walk gives options for 2021

FILE – This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Michigan’s environmental agency said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, it had approved construction of an underground tunnel to house a replacement for a controversial oil pipeline in a channel linking two of the Great Lakes. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) — The annual Mackinac Bridge walk is back this year with additional options for walkers.

Walkers can choose whether they start from the north or south end of the bridge. The Mackinac Bridge Authority has a video on their website explaining the options.

“Before the walk was canceled last year, we had two successful years of starting the event from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, which makes us confident in continuing those options in 2021,” MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack said. “Overall, the event went so smoothly, and we heard so many supportive comments about the new arrangements.”

Three options are available:

Start from either end of the bridge and walk toward the center, turn around at the midpoint and return to the city they started from. The turnaround points will move toward the end of the bridge beginning at 10 a.m. but walkers can complete a portion of the walk if they start by 11:30 a.m. Walkers must be on the side of the bridge they wish to return to before 10 a.m.

Walk the entire length of the bridge starting from either end. Walkers must reach the midpoint of the bridge by 10 a.m. or they will be turned around. Walkers will also need to arrange their own transportation back to their starting point once the bridge reopens to public traffic at noon.

Cross the bridge from either end and walking back to the other side before noon. Walkers need to cross the midpoint on their return trip by 10 a.m. or they will be turned back around and need to find their own transportation across the bridge after noon.

2020 was the first year since 1958 that the bridge walk did not happen. This year will be the 63rd event. 25,000 to 35,000 people have participated in recent years. Similar to 2018 and 2019, because walkers will be allowed to start from either side of the bridge, no buses will transport participants across the bridge.

The Bridge will be closed between 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. for the walk on Labor Day, Sept. 6, as is recommended by the Michigan State Police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Emergency vehicles will still be able to cross the bridge but no public vehicles will be allowed on the bridge until the last participants are off safely.