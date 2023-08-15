SAINT IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) — If you happen to be driving across the Mackinac Bridge on Wednesday night and the lights go out, don’t worry — it’s intentional.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority and the village of Mackinaw City will participate in the Headlands Lights Out Challenge, which aims to raise awareness of light pollution. Headlands International Dark Sky Park hosts the event.

The idea is simple: From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Aug. 16, turn your lights out.

The Mackinac Bridge will have its cable lights and tower flood lights powered off, but lighting that is essential to safety will remain on. Drivers should also leave their headlights on while driving.

Mackinaw City will also be dark that night.