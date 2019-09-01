Breaking News
Mackinac Bridge closes to vehicle traffic for Labor Day walk

by: WOODTV.com staff

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — The Mackinac Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic for the 62nd Labor Day walk, which draws thousands of people annually.

The nearly 5-mile long bridge links Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas and crosses the Straits of Mackinac, which connects lakes Huron and Michigan.

Officials say no bus transportation will be provided back across the bridge, unlike previous years. Those who make the full crossing Monday will have to arrange a ride back after vehicle access resumes, unless they want to walk all the way back.

Another option is walking halfway across the bridge from either end, then doubling back.

The bridge will be closed starting at 6:30 a.m. The walk starts at 7 a.m. and ends at noon. No one will be permitted to start after 11:30 a.m.

