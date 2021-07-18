Mackinac Bridge closed to traffic due bomb threat

The Mackinac Bridge on July 18, 2021 after it closed due to a bomb threat.

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WOOD/WLNS) — The Mackinac Bridge is closed to traffic Sunday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority said in a tweet that it was notified by law enforcement of a bomb threat on the bridge. MBA then closed the bridge around 2:15 p.m.

Law enforcement notified the MBA of a bomb threat on the bridge; MBA closed the bridge at 2:15 p.m. After an extensive search, nothing has been found. They are completing one more sweep and hope to re-open the bridge soon. MSP and Mackinaw City police are investigating. — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) July 18, 2021

A bomb squad was called to the scene, and the Department of Homeland Security is assisting with the investigation, Michigan State Police told News 8.

The Mackinac Bridge Twitter account said they would provide an update when the bridge reopens.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

<<<This is a developing a story. We will continue updating as more information is available.>>>