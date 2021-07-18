Mackinac Bridge closed to traffic due bomb threat

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WOOD/WLNS) — The Mackinac Bridge is closed to traffic Sunday afternoon due to a bomb threat.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority said in a tweet that it was notified by law enforcement of a bomb threat on the bridge. MBA then closed the bridge around 2:15 p.m.
A bomb squad was called to the scene, and the Department of Homeland Security is assisting with the investigation, Michigan State Police told News 8.
The Mackinac Bridge Twitter account said they would provide an update when the bridge reopens.
Authorities are asking people to avoid the area at this time.
<<<This is a developing a story. We will continue updating as more information is available.>>>