GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Due to falling ice, the Mackinac Bridge is once again closed. It is unclear when it will reopen.

There have been plow trucks out on the bridge trying to vibrate the ice away from the towers. Ice falling can cause severe damage, as seen in a 2019 photo provided by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

A car damaged by falling ice in 2019. (Courtesy Mackinac Bridge Authority via Michigan Department of Transportation)

The bridge has been closed off and on for the past week because ice chunks have fallen on the road, posing a risk to motorists.

Mackinac Bridge Authority recommends that people stay away from the bridge area while maintenance vehicles are working.

Due to falling ice, the Mackinac Bridge is closed. (Courtesy Mackinac Bridge Authority via Michigan Department of Transportation)

You can text “MacBridge” to 67283 to be notified when the bridge reopens.