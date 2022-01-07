Crash shuts down Mackinac Bridge for a time Friday

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Mackinac Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half Friday while emergency crews responded to a crash.

The closure notification from the Michigan Department of Transportation was sent at 11:08 a.m. Both the north and southbound lanes of I-75 at the bridge were affected. The bridge reopened around 12:30 p.m.

Web cameras at the Mackinac Bridge did not clearly show the incident, but a law enforcement vehicle was blocking the lanes at one end.

There’s no word yet whether anyone was hurt or how many vehicles were involved.

You can check traffic conditions and see web cameras from around the the state from the Michigan Department of Transportation.