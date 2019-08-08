M-82 closed west of Newaygo after crash involving bicyclist

Michigan

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic-siren-073016_1520391317018.jpg

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A section of M-82 has been shut down west of Newaygo due to a serious crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist, authorities say.

M-82 is blocked at Bingham Avenue in Garfield Township, according to Newaygo County dispatchers. Serious injuries have been reported.

Further details on the crash weren’t immediately available.

24 Hour News 8 is working to get more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the afternoon and tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 5 for the latest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!