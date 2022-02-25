Lt. gov. grabs shovel in Grand Rapids to promote roads plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist joined a Grand Rapids road crew Friday to help patch some potholes.

Gilchrist was bringing attention to the annual outbreak of potholes and efforts from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration to improve roads. Patching is a temporary solution. Gilchrist said there needs to be a better way.

“This crew was actually out here two weeks ago patching this road, which to me speaks to the fact that we need to have investment in long-term solutions to fix state roads as well as local roads like this intersection,” Gilchrist said. “Gov. Whitmer and I are really proud to be able to fund a state budget that positions resources through revenue sharing to cities like Grand Rapids to be able to invest in long-term road reconstruction, not just a ton of patch work.”

In addition to revenue sharing dollars Gilchrist mentioned, the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year will provide billions of dollars to the state, some of which will be used for roads.