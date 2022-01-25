Lt. Gov. Gilchrist previews Wednesday’s State of the State

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spoke to News 8 Daybreak in advance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State address on Wednesday.

Gilchrist said the speech’s theme is “Why people believe in Michigan.”

“It’s going to be something that is inspiring,” said Gilchrist. “You are going to hear why the governor and I are working so hard to deliver on a vision that includes everyone in Michigan in our future going forward.”

The lieutenant governor noted that Whitmer will also talk about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including getting people vaccinated and increasing the availability of tests.

Above, watch the entire interview with Gilchrist on News 8 Daybreak Tuesday morning.

The State of the State address will once again be virtual. You can see it streaming on WOODTV.com beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday.