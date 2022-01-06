Lt. Gov. Gilchrist on state’s COVID-19 response, final year of term

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As a new year begins the state of Michigan faces a not so new problem, rising cases of COVID-19 in the omicron variant.

With hospitalizations again on the rise and the newest variant seemingly even more transmissible than the last, there are real concerns about what happens next in this almost two-year pandemic.

Political Reporter Rick Albin talked with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist Thursday about what the state’s response moving forward might be.

The Lt. Governor also talked about the administration’s plan for the state as they head into the final year of this term and look ahead to an election this fall.