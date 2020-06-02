Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist calls for justice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — During the governor’s COVID-19 update Monday, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist delivered a heartfelt message to the people of Michigan about the unrest across the country.

News 8’s Emily Linnert was able to speak to the lieutenant governor about a number of issues. As the highest ranking elected black official in the state, we asked what his message is to community members looking to understand the feelings of the black community.

“This is not a new call for justice. This is a call from a community that has felt, frankly, persecuted under the foot and under the knee of oppressive law enforcement practices that need reform. We’ve seen a community disproportionately impacted by police violence but also being shut out of economic opportunity and educational access. So what you’re seeing is the culmination of years of struggle,” Gilchrest said.

In the absence of a national, unifying message, we must send the message the president will not: I see you; I hear you; together, we will bring about change and achieve justice. #StandTALL pic.twitter.com/RQA3ai4nF3 — Garlin Gilchrist II (@LtGovGilchrist) June 2, 2020

Scroll through social media and you will see parents asking and telling friends and family how they’re explaining protests and riots happening across the country. We asked the lieutenant governor what white parents can teach their children during this time.

“Recognize first of all that racism is a learned behavior. No child is born racist. That is something they learn from watching the adults in their lives. So I would ask every adult, frankly, to be mindful of their behavior, mindful of their language, mindful of the choices they make and the reactions they have to people. The implicit biases that may be present in what they do on a day to day basis because children are sponges. They observe. I have an 11-month-old daughter and she watches me like a hawk. That means kids can pick up good things and the not so good things from their parents, so I think we have the opportunity to be vigilant, to set examples so the next generation of people can be much more mindful of opportunities to create justice not just to fight injustice,” Gilchrist said.

As the country turns its attention to the issues of police brutality and law enforcement transparency, we asked the lieutenant governor if there were any immediate steps police agencies could take to enact change.

“We’re going to be announcing some of the directional and specific reform that we can pursue both at the local level through executive action as well as pursing legislation. There are many best practices that we’ve seen throughout the country in terms of what we can do to reduce police violence and violent outcomes, to improve accountability and transparency in police departments and they include things like encouraging civilian oversight, establishing policies for use of force. Transparency and data collection reporting around use of force and around officer involved shootings, independent investigations and training for law enforcement. Training about deescalation, implicit bias. Diversifying and strengthening recruiting practices to make sure we can have police officers that are from communities they’re serving and look like the communities they serve,” said Gilchrist.

As far as the state’s fight to contain COVID-19, many parents are wondering what the fall will bring as far as school for their children.

“I can’t predict honestly what things are going to to look like in August, what things are going to look like on Labor Day, but we are trending in the right direction in Michigan and what you see right now is education leaders in communities across the state thinking about a range of scenarios they’re preparing for at every level of education — preschool, pre-k, k-12 and higher education. The state is engaged, but ultimately the public health indicators are what’s going to drive what’s possible and I can’t handicap that at this point,” Gilchrist said.