GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan lottery club won more than $150,000 playing Club Keno.

The three-person team was playing Club Keno at Rocky’s Roadhouse in Wayne County when the members matched eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers, the Michigan Lottery said in a Thursday release.

They say they thought they won a few dollars — until they scanned the ticket and found they actually won $151,467.

“Whenever we are at the bar, me and my friends throw in money and play Club Keno,” the club’s representative said in the release. “After the last drawing on our ticket, I scanned it thinking maybe we had won a few dollars, so when we saw the amount of $151,467, we weren’t sure if it was real. Once we saw The Jack amount had reset on the Club Keno screen, we knew winning was real! This prize is a nice Christmas bonus for all of us.”

The club said it plans to “just enjoy” the winnings, which it received after stopping at the Michigan Lottery headquarters.