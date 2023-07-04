GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — As beautiful as they are, Michiganders know the Great Lakes need to be taken seriously. Every year, lives are lost on all five Great Lakes, and Lake Michigan tends to whip up dangerous conditions that can take swimmers by surprise.

There’s no greater example of the true power of the Great Lakes than the meteotsunami that struck Grand Haven on July 4, 1929. It is considered the deadliest shoreline incident in Great Lakes history, with 10 people drowned by the lake’s shifting surf.

According to media reports from that time, the beaches in Grand Haven were packed for the July 4 holiday. One Grand Haven Tribune article estimated 45,000 people were at the beach when the meteotsunami swept through.

Ten people were killed when a series of waves, including one measuring around 20 feet tall, crashed into the beach and the ensuing momentum pulled people far away from the shoreline. Jared Yax from the Tri-Cities Historical Museum said that nine of the victims were swimming off the beach when the wave pulled them out. One other victim, 16-year-old Mildred Fifield from Grand Rapids, was swept off of the pier.

“And rather than it being a really quick thing, like the little waves that you get, this was just constant. (Eyewitness accounts) said it took several minutes, so people were swept hundreds of yards off of the beach and there was no real way for them to get back to the beach or swim against the current,” Yax told News 8.

Yax said other beachgoers tried to help and several people were saved, but there was little that could be done for the 10 victims.

The Herald Palladium ran a giant headline in its July 5, 1929, issue to report the deaths caused in Grand Haven by a meteotsunami. (Courtesy Loutit District Library)

“There were people that jumped into the action right away. (One man) saw the trouble from the shore. He disrobed to his underwear, took a boat, and despite the heavy sea, saved (a swimmer),” Yax said. “There were people that were ready to jump in and try and help. It wasn’t like there was any type of delayed response. They didn’t have to wait for the Coast Guard or fire department or anything like that.”

The first report from the Grand Haven Daily Tribune on July 5, 1929. The bodies of five of the 10 victims were recovered within hours of the deadly meteotsunami. (Courtesy Loutit District Library)

Of the 10 victims, eight were from West Michigan. Five were recovered later that day, including Fifield, 21-year-old Carl Rohloff, from Walker, 20-year-old Robert Schindler from Alpine Township, 20-year-old Julius Tisch and 20-year-old Leonard Kellogg, both from Grand Rapids.

It took nearly a week for crews to find the other five bodies. Two crews with drag nets were brought in to comb the lakeshore and a pilot flew over the waters to try and find the last remains, but to no avail. Most were found by sailors who discovered them in shipping lanes. Two more bodies were recovered on July 7, those of 21-year-old John Giddings from Grand Rapids and 22-year-old Rudolph Pitulik from Detroit. The body of 19-year-old Walter Schwartz was recovered on July 8 and 40-year-old Frank Petrowski was found on July 9. The last victim, 17-year-old Erwin Pitulik, was found on July 10 after the body washed ashore about 4 miles north of the piers.

In the wake of the meteotsunami, some people questioned how it happened with lifeguards on duty. But media reports show that lifeguards had repeatedly issued warnings to swimmers of the dangerous conditions and that the lost swimmers “were all vigorous young men who ventured far out into deep water.”

A July 9 report from the Associated Press said, “The coroner’s jury considered the drownings yesterday (and) reported that it found the caretaker at the park and his assistants and lifeguards on duty ‘did all in their power by warning of the dangers of bathing on account of the high seas running and the dangerous undertow.’”

State officials did take some action. After a meeting between State Parks Superintendent P.J. Hoffmaster and William H. Loutit, the chairman of the state conservation commission, boundary lines were added to the beach to designate a swimming area. They also put together new protocols to be followed on days with dangerous surf.

“On stormy days, a man will be stationed on the diving platform with field glasses and (a) megaphone who will keep a constant surveillance of the waters and the bathers,” The Grand Haven Tribune reported on July 13. “The ladder will be removed from the platform on stormy days so that no one can get onto the stand to distract the attention of the guard.”

WHAT IS A METEOTSUNAMI?

Meteotsunami is not a commonly used term, but its definition can be pulled directly from the roots of the word. Unlike a tsunami — a series of giant waves triggered by seismic activity, like an earthquake or a volcanic eruption — a meteotsunami is a series of giant waves caused by weather events, like sudden drops in air pressure and heavy winds.

Meteotsunamis can happen all across the world, not just in the Great Lakes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says they have been confirmed along the Atlantic Coast, in the Gulf of Mexico and on the Mediterranean and Adriatic Seas.

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin estimate that 106 meteotsunamis occur on average each year across the Great Lakes. However, they can be extremely difficult to confirm.

“Identifying a meteotsunami is a challenge because its characteristics are almost indistinguishable from a seismic tsunami. It can also be confused with wind-driven storm surge or a seiche,” NOAA officials explain on the agency’s website. “These uncertainties make it difficult to predict a meteotsunami and warn the public of a potential event. However, NOAA scientists have identified atmospheric conditions that are likely to generate a meteotsunami and continue to work on ways to forecast them.”

The 1929 waves are not the only deadly ones tied to a meteotsunami. According to the Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research at the University of Michigan, major events have been recorded on Lake Superior and Lake Erie, along with other spots along Lake Michigan.

In 1954, seven fishermen were killed when they were swept off a pier by a meteotsunami in Chicago. In 1998, a meteotsunami is credited with sinking a tugboat at the White Lake harbor on Lake Michigan. And on July 4, 2003, seven people drowned near Warren Dunes State Park after being pulled away from land. Initial reports blamed the drownings on rip currents, but later evidence showed “moderate meteotsunami” action.

A meteotsunami in 2014 caused widespread flooding and forced people to flee their homes along stretches of Lake Superior.

The most notable recent meteotsunami event happened in 2015 on Lake Erie. Three swimmers were pulled a kilometer away from the shoreline.