Longtime voice of Michigan football, Frank Beckmann, dies

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP) — A heralded broadcaster who served as the voice of Michigan Wolverines football for 33 years and also called games for the state’s professional teams has died. Frank Beckmann was 72.

The Detroit-based radio station where Beckmann spent most of his career, WJR-AM, reported Sunday that he suffered from a rare brain disease and had also suffered strokes. It said he died Saturday at a hospice center in  Clarkston.  

Beckmann started at WJR in the early 1970s and was, at the time, the newsroom’s youngest-ever reporter. Within several years, he became WJR’s sports director. At various times, Beckmann served as announcer for both for Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions games.

Beckmann is survived by his wife, Karen, two children and three grandchildren.

