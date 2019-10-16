Local UAW members head to Detroit for details on deal

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — General Motors and the United Automobile Workers have reached a tentative deal that could end a monthlong strike that stopped factory production and caused suppliers to lay off employees.

Picketing continued Wednesday at the GM plant in Wyoming and will continue for at least the next few days. Local UAW leaders headed to Detroit Wednesday afternoon to learn the details of the deal.

“We just have to wait and see how this all pans out for us,” Joyce Guiles, a UAW member, said.

Guiles and her coworkers have been walking and waiting in the longest national GM strike in U.S. history.

“I think we’ve taken enough concessions. We should be able to get what we’re asking, especially for the temps,” UAW member Deanna Franklin said.

Workers want more stability, better health care and wage increases. The details of the deal have not yet been released, but UAW presidents and chairmen, including local 167 chairman Martin Wood, will learn what’s been agreed upon before they vote in Detroit tomorrow.

“I’m very hopeful. We deserve a good contract. It’s been a long time coming, the membership deserves it,” Wood said.

Employees have taken huge pay cuts while they’ve been picketing.

“It’s been tough, but the thing is I’m very proud of their membership, (being in) all of the nasty weather holding those picket signs and doing their duty and standing out there — very, very proud of our membership for staying strong,” Wood added.

If a deal isn’t reached, workers say they are prepared to persevere.

“If not, we’ll be back out here tomorrow and the next day,” Franklin said.