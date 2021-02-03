Local superintendents skeptical of proposal to lengthen next school year

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Students in Michigan may be in class for a bit longer than they’re used to next school year.

State Superintendent Michael Rice has called for the state Legislature to increase the number of mandatory school days in the 2021-2022 academic year. He argued students who had trouble adapting to remove learning during the pandemic will need the extra class time to catch up.

“The current minimum number of days is 180. It was too low before the pandemic. It isn’t close to that of high-performing nations,” Rice said. “Students and staff need more days coming out of the pandemic.”

District leaders in West Michigan say they’re not sure adding additional school days will be an effective way to address learning loss.

“I think everybody is in a different place. I think adding school days to the calendar is quite costly and without (federal) funding would be a significant challenge to do a one-size-fits-all,” Superintendent Roger Bearup of Grandville Public Schools said.

Bearup said the majority of the students in his district have been able to participate in in-person instruction. While some students have faced challenges with elective online learning, the district has been able to offer support and intervention so students find success.

Superintendent Michael Shibler with Rockford Public Schools echoed concerns that the additional school days would come with significant financial costs.

“If we’re asking employees to work longer work years, then they should be compensated for that,” Shibler said.

He also mentioned the additional costs to operate things like lights and water in school buildings. He added it would be an inconvenience for parents who have already started planning summers based on previously released school year calendars.

Shibler said that before Rice issued his suggestion, Rockford had already started working to develop a robust summer school program. He said he feels it would better address students’ needs.

“I applaud the idea that we have people at the state level looking for ways to meet the challenges of loss of learning but I think rather than make it a mandate, leave it up to local districts,” Shibler said.

Superintendent Kevin Polston oF Godfrey-Lee Public Schools in Wyoming said he believes there are alternatives educators can use to help meet the needs of students who have fallen behind.

“More is not better here,” he said. “We need to think differently here about how we go about recovery. The system that we had before wasn’t serving each and every child. There were kids that were left out.”

Polston said this is a good opportunity to acknowledge that the learning models used in Michigan school districts before the pandemic could be improved.

He said whatever the state lands on should be laser focused on the needs of each student.

“If the additional days are just more of what it was then you’re not going to engage kids,” Polston said. “I think (this is a) tremendous opportunity. We pivoted last spring because we had to, now we can pivot now because we want to. How do we make the best of that opportunity?”